NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-fatigue Mats Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374097/?utm_source=PRN







Anti-fatigue mats are custom designed mats for consumers to reduce fatigue while standing for long hours on hard surfaces. Several problems like sore feet, pain in lower limbs, and pain in knees and legs due to standing for long hours can be prevented with the help of anti-fatigue mats. In the commercial sector, anti-fatigue mats are being used widely.



Working on a hard surface for a longer duration can lead to more pain in the workerâ€™s knees and feet, thus the use of anti-fatigue mats by organisations is growing to help workers to lower the pain caused by standing for long hours. These anti-fatigue mats also act as a shock absorber which is released while walking and helps lower pain and fatigue. The materials used to make these mats are usually polyvinyl, wood and rubber.



Anti-fatigue mats are beneficial to relieve the physical stress on the human body, and improve blood circulation. The human muscles are strained to counteract gravity and help the person to keep upright while standing. However, the blood flow is reduced, making muscles and joints ache, and muscles become constricted if a person stands for extended hours. This stress on muscle and joints keep building over time leading to physical fatigue and long-term health issues.



The blood flow in these constricted areas gets restricted resulting in more pain, discomfort and exhaustion. Industrial mats enable workers to be more productive and at the same time to feel at ease whilst standing for a long time, especially on hard surfaces. Anti-fatigue mat utilization while working helps the muscles to move thus increasing the blood flow and reducing stress and soreness in the feet.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The anti-fatigue mats market has been significantly impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Nationwide lockdown, imposed by the governments of several regions to control coronavirus has created a huge supply chain disruption of raw materials, and a disruption in the production cycle of the anti-fatigue fat market. Goods and commodities have been produced in a lower quantity disrupting production. Several restraints imposed on industries and commercial businesses by the government have led to a great decline in the anti-fatigue mats market which resulted in an adverse effect on sales of anti-fatigue mats.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Awareness Regarding Potential Benefits Of Anti-Fatigue Mats



Anti-fatigue mats are very useful for occupations where standing is an integral part of the job such as manufacturing industries, security, kitchens, retail, and teaching. Workers in these occupations have to stand for a long duration on a hard surface. This stand-in job leads to fatigue and numerous feet issues like upper limb pain, sore feet, swelling in legs and others. Anti-fatigue mats help to lower fatigue and suffering of workers. It also helps in absorbing shock released while working or walking.



The Rising Popularity Of Standing Desk



Workers spend most of their workday sitting down in a particular position without much body movement for 11 to 16 hours. People are very much concerned about their health condition due to elongated work hours sitting in one posture can cause several health risks such as a bad back, stiff shoulders & neck, weak legs & glutes, weight gain, varicose veins, and tight hips. To avoid such health issues many organisations have started to adopt active workstation spaces, where they have sitting desks and standing desks to deal with numerous health-related problems.



Market Restraining Factors



Problems Associated With The Product Quality



The low-quality anti-fatigue mats made from foam material tend to lose their shape very easily under heavy pressure and load. Lack of stability and instability balance is one of the major challenges of anti-fatigue mats. It is important that the mat should be sufficiently stable for the individual to make proper alterations to their posture to improve their blood flow. If mats are either too soft or too hard it will append tension to the body and increase the discomfort.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the anti-fatigue mats market is divided into industrial, commercial and residential. The commercial segment covered a substantial revenue share in the anti-fatigue mats market in 2021. A new range of products is being launched by the key players to increase sales and their share. Key players in the anti-fatigue market are investing heavily in the matâ€™s product innovation. To give better quality products and to fulfil customer requirements while competing with the rivalsâ€™ products key players are also engaging in research and development.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the anti-fatigue mats market is segmented into offline and online. In 2021, the offline distribution segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the anti-fatigue mats market. This is due to the physical verification provided by the offline distribution, customers prefer to buy anti-fatigue mats from local shops or supermarkets. The consumer is able to experience and understand product comfort and features in these stores.



Regional Outlook



Region wise the anti-fatigue mats market is analyses across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region accounted the maximum revenue share in the anti-fatigue mats market. The anti-fatigue mats business has wide opportunities in the region due to the existence of a large number of corporate as well as manufacturing units. The wide application of safety standards by the government and industry associations has also propelled the manufacturers to invest more thereby increasing the market growth of the anti-fatigue mats market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, NoTrax (Justrite Manufacturing Company, LLC), Wearwell, LLC, Durable Corporation, Smart Step Flooring (American Pro Marketing, LLC), Euronics Industries Pvt, Ltd., M+A Matting, Satech, Inc. (SmartCells USA), and Mat Tech, LLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



â€¢ Offline



â€¢ Online



By Application



â€¢ Industrial



â€¢ Commercial



â€¢ Residential



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ 3M Company



â€¢ NoTrax (Justrite Manufacturing Company, LLC)



â€¢ Wearwell, LLC



â€¢ Durable Corporation



â€¢ Smart Step Flooring (American Pro Marketing, LLC)



â€¢ Euronics Industries Pvt, Ltd.



â€¢ M+A Matting



â€¢ Satech, Inc. (SmartCells USA)



â€¢ Mat Tech, LLC



Unique Offerings



â€¢ Exhaustive coverage



â€¢ Highest number of market tables and figures



â€¢ Subscription based model available



â€¢ Guaranteed best price



â€¢ Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374097/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker