The global anti-fog lidding films market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

Anti-fog lidding films are specialty plastic films that provide modified atmosphere packaging, which helps in the preservation and shelf life extension of perishable food products such as meats, seafood, dairy products, fresh produce, ready-to-eat food items, bakery and confectionary items, and frozen food products. This anti-fog lidding films market analysis considers sales from polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and other materials. Our analysis also considers the sales of anti-fog lidding films in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the PE segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost, comfortability and sealing ability will play a significant role in the PE segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global anti-fog lidding films market report also looks at factors such as increasing demand for packaged F&B products, growth of retail sector, increasing adoption of barrier films. However, volatility of raw material prices, slowdown of manufacturing sector in China, stringent regulations on use of non-biodegradable plastics may hamper the growth of the anti-fog lidding films industry over the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of barrier films



Barrier and ultra-barrier films are generally produced using thermoplastic resins that provide a wide range of shielding properties. Barrier films are used in food preservation to increase the shelf life of perishable food products without compromising on quality. Innovations in the field of polymer science have resulted in the development of specialty plastic films with enhanced barrier properties. Barrier films are increasingly being used in packaging products such as meat, seafood, and frozen food products. The use of barrier films in the semiconductor industry provides good weatherability and processing ease and makes them widely acceptable in semiconductor manufacturing applications. Thus, increasing adoption of barrier films in various end-user industries will lead to the expansion of the global anti-fog lidding films market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of bioplastics



Environmental concern are increasing the focus on biopolymer-based plastics. Biopolymers are renewable plastic materials manufactured from biomass, which comprises materials such as corn, wheat, and sugarcane. The rising need for waste management has contributed to the growth of the bioplastic industry. The use of bioplastics is expected to increase in various applications in the future with the advent of bio-based and renewable raw materials in emerging markets. Eco-friendly initiatives by corporates and the abundance of raw materials for manufacturing bioplastics have also increased the use of biodegradable packaging. The growing use of bioplastic packaging will compel flexible packaging manufacturers to shift to bioplastics This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global anti-fog lidding films market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-fog lidding films manufacturers, that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.



Also, the anti-fog lidding films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



