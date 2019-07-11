NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Anti-infective Agents Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis By Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal, Antiviral), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, IV), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763779/?utm_source=PRN

The global anti-infective agents market size is expected to reach over USD 144.8 billion by 2026 according to a new report. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, H1N1, and Ebola virus reflect the profound changes in behavioral patterns of communities over the recent decades. The societal changes and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients are driving the growth.



Organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) are actively involved in spreading awareness amongstpeople regarding the fatal implications of infectious diseases and the importance of early treatment. The CDC has collaborated with the National Health Ministry (NHM) in an attempt to spread awareness and to enhance the treatment of communicable diseases in developing countries such as Brazil, China, Nigeria, and India.



However, introduction of novel therapeutics with increased potency and efficacy and the commercialization of pipeline products, such as commercialization of Omadacycline in 2018 for the treatment of Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP), are expected to propel the growth of the anti-infective agents market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Antiviral was estimated to be the largest segment with a market share of 48.8% in 2018 owing to the high price associated with the new potent anti-viral drugs, such as Vicriviroc for the treatment of HIV

• Antibacterial segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, as antibacterial is the first line of treatment for a large range of infections. Increased prescription and accessibility of antibacterial due to their over-the-counter status is anticipated to further drive the segment

• Development of combination drugs to treat and prevent serious and life-threatening infections is expected to propel the usage of anti-infective drugs. For instance, in 2012, Gilead Sciences, Inc. launched Stribild, a comprehensive treatment regimen inclusive of four drugs (cobicistat, elvitegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) used for the treatment of HIV patients without prior retroviral treatment record

• Oral route of administration was estimated to be the largest segment in 2018 owing to new product development and presence of strong product pipeline

• Hospital pharmacy led the anti-infective agents market in 2018 while e-commerce is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

• North America was one of the leading regions in terms of revenue in 2018. High prevalence of infectious diseases including hospital-acquired infections in both, children and adults, and the resultant overuse of antibiotics coupled with increased accessibility of non-prescription anti-infectives are the major drivers

• Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regional segments owing to the presence of high, unmet demand for novel drugs, rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients

• Some of the major companies operating in this market are Abbott; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck & Co., Inc.; Bayer AG; AstraZeneca; Boehringer Ingelheim; and Novartis AG.

• Effective disease management involves a range of long-term strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, co-development, and business expansions. For instance, in 2015, ReViral received funding of USD 21 million for the development of its RV521 drug by the Wellcome Trust.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763779/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

