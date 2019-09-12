The exponential rise in money laundering and terrorist financing activities in the BFSI sector and increased adoption of digital payment modes to drive the overall AML solution market

The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the exponential rise in money laundering and terrorist financing activities and huge monetary losses owing to these activities in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, are expected to drive the market. However, a lack of awareness among organizations about the importance of AML solutions and lack of skilled AML professionals may restrain the market growth.



Solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the AML solution market during the forecast period.AML solution vendors help financial institutions to tackle money laundering activities and the threats they pose, owing to increased online transactions and eBanking facilities in their organizations for enhancing customer experience.



Transaction monitoring technology is a discipline of monitoring of customer transactions including assessing historical/current customer information related to transactions.Transaction monitoring provides a complete picture of customer activity.



This can include transfers, deposits, and withdrawals. The technology provides a control mechanism to prevent AML activities in real time.

Know Your Customer (KYC) systems help enterprises in validating the identity of the transactions between the individuals as well as restricting any unauthorized access across organizations networks, servers, and other infrastructure. Furthermore, the KYC solution is implemented across enterprises to manage business risks and abide with regulatory compliance environment.

• By deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Under deployment mode, the AML solution market is segmented by cloud and on-premises.The cloud deployment type is set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The deployment of cloud-based AML solutions is done over the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers.The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of Software as a Solution (SaaS)-based AML services to secure business applications.



Cloud-based systems are comparatively less expensive than the on-premises deployment mode, thus permitting businesses to reduce Information Technology (IT) expenses, including hardware and support staff. Owing to these factors, organizations are adopting the cloud-based deployment type for deploying AML solutions on a large scale.



North America to account for the largest market size

North America is projected to hold the largest market size in the overall AML solution market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the AML solutions in the region.Protecting enterprise-critical infrastructures and transactional data has become one of the major challenges, as the world is moving toward interconnections and digitalization.



Growing trends, such as Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Everything (IoE), and penetration of smartphones, have increased the volume of data and transactions performed by online users.Moreover, mobile users are frequently targeted by fraudsters, as online mobile banking has become a popular method of performing financial transactions.



The rise in Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) activities and government compliances has made North America the most lucrative industry for different categories of vendors.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the insurance AML marketplace.

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives– 50%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, Latin America – 5%, MEA: – 5%



Major vendors in the global insurance fraud detection market include FICO (US), NICE (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), FIS Global (US), CaseWare (Canada), WorkFusion (US), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), TransUnion (US), Oracle (US), Finacus Solutions (India), and Nelito Systems (India).



Research Coverage

The market research covers the AML solution market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments, such as components (solution and services), technology types, deployment modes, organization sizes, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the AML solution market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall AML solution market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



