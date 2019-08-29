NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size, Share &Trends Analysis Report By Route of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injection), By Application (CVDs, Oncology), By Technology, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025 Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807265/?utm_source=PRN The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Development in biological vectors and nanotechnology and rising external funding to conduct clinical studies pertaining to introduction of novel drug moieties play a vital role in the process of product development and fuel growth in this market.

Multinational healthcare establishments promote awareness and aid in finding novel therapies for treatment of different disorders.Private institutes such as California Institute of Regenerative Medicine and ALS Association that are involved in conducting trials by funding the research institutes and pharmaceutical organizations are expected to fuel sector growth significantly.

Moreover, government initiatives for speeding the development of drug delivery platforms in order to reduce the disease burden are attributive for industrial growth.

Antisense & RNAi therapeutics services are applicable in treatment of several range of diseases that target the nucleic acid and affect cell growth cycle. miRNA is attracting considerable interest in its ability to restore gene expression and correct protein production thereby influencing industrial progress. Developments that involve research for utilization of different routes to deliver the desired effect of candidate moiety before its removal from blood are anticipated to fuel sector growth.

However, challenges associated with the drug delivery are expected to impede growth to certain extent. Delivery technologies that enable mitigation of the off-target effects and undesirable immunological stimulation need to be introduced to reduce the effect of restraining factors.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Antisense RNA was the largest technology segment in 2018 owing to the advantages offered by this technology over the antisense technology

• Based on the triggering of the RNA molecules this technology is segmented into siRNA and miRNA

• Owing to significant involvement of miRNA in maintaining cell's identity these are used to provide a deep insight into cancer metastasis

• Usage of RNAi therapy to selectively target SNPs in genetic disorders is a major factor expected to provide this segment with a number of potential treatment avenues over the forecast period

• siRNA is highly specific and allows induction at advanced stages of cancer growth as compared to chemotherapy, which is attributive for the largest share of oncology applications

• Extensive R&D programs carried out in this sector to develop an efficient method for the delivery of RNA silencing therapeutic products is anticipated to propel growth

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Sanofi-Genzyme, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Gene Signal, and Benitec Biopharma are major companies in the market

