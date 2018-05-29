The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025

LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis Report By Technology (siRNA, miRNA), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurodegenerative Disorder), By Route of Administration, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., recording an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising instances of external funding to conduct clinical studies pertaining to introduction of novel drug moieties plays a vital role in the process of new product development. This fuels market growth.



Multinational healthcare establishments promote awareness and aid in finding novel therapies for treatment of different disorders.Private institutes such as California Institute of Regenerative Medicine and ALS Association are involved in conducting trials by funding research institutes and pharmaceutical organizations and this is expected to significantly fuel sector growth.



Moreover, government initiatives for speeding the development of drug delivery platforms in order to reduce disease burden are attributive for industrial growth.



Antisense and RNAi therapeutics services are applicable in treatment of a wide range of diseases that target nucleic acid and affect cell growth cycle. miRNA is attracting considerable interest in its ability to restore gene expression and correct protein production, thereby influencing industrial progress. Developments that involve the research of using different routes to deliver the desired effect of candidate moiety before its removal from blood are anticipated to fuel sector growth.



However, challenges associated with drug delivery are expected to impede growth to a certain extent. Delivery technologies that enable mitigation of off-target effects and undesirable immunological stimulation need to be introduced in order to reduce the effect of restraining factors.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• RNA interference technology accounted for the largest share in market revenue in 2016 owing to advantages associated with this technology over antisense technology

• Based on the triggering of RNA molecules this technology is segmented into siRNA and miRNA. Owing to significant involvement of miRNA in maintaining a cell's identity, these are used to provide deep insight into cancer metastasis. siRNA is highly specific and allows induction at advanced stages of cancer growth as compared to chemotherapy. This has resulted in attaining the largest share in oncology applications

• Usage of RNAi therapy to selectively target SNPs in genetic disorders will provide this segment a number of potential treatment avenues over the forecast period

• Extensive R&D programs carried out to develop an efficient method for delivery of RNA silencing therapeutic products is anticipated to propel growth. These R&D programs are based on obtaining desired pharmacological action prior to removal of the product from the cytoplasm and systemic circulation

• Isis Pharmaceuticals/ Ionis Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Sanofi-Genzyme, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Gene Signal, and Benitec Biopharma are major companies in the market involved in development and commercialization of products

• Strong product portfolio in different phases of clinical trials and preclinical development programs is expected to contribute to the growth of this industry.



