NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global antiviral drug resistance market is expected to reach US$ 4,573.24 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,572.26 Mn in 2018. The Antiviral drug resistance market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019-2027.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5815374/?utm_source=PRN



The market is driven by factors such as, rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. However, the availability of alternative approaches may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Antiviral drug resistance refers to decreased susceptibility towards a drug which occurs due to changes in viral genotypes.During instances of antiviral resistance, the drugs have either lost their effectiveness or have been diminished against the virus to be targeted.



Antiviral drug resistance is a rising concern among the immune-compromised patients.

In spite of stringent quality control measures and advanced tools, a limited number of antiviral drugs are getting approved for human use.The mechanism of action of the antiviral drugs can differ, strengthening the immune response to the viral infection and ranging from targeting viral proteins to cellular proteins.



Apart from antiviral drugs, some alternative approaches are used for the treatment of viral diseases.These approaches include antisense oligonucleotides, aptamers, immunomodulators, vaccines, and ribozymes.



The antisense nucleotide method comprises targeting specific nucleotides rather than proteins.Besides, oligonucleic acid or peptide molecules that bind to a particular target molecule is known as Aptamer.



The peptide aptamers are used to treat viral infections. The peptide aptamers are designed to restrict other protein interactions inside the cells.

Global antiviral drug resistance were segmented by product, disease indication, technology, and end user.The product segment was categorized as kits & reagents and instruments.



On the basis of the disease indication, the market is segmented as Human Immunodeficiency Virus [HIV], Hepatitis and Cytomegalovirus [CMV].Similarly, based on technology, the market is fragmented as, immunodiagnostics, polymerase chain reaction [PCR], next generation sequencing [NGS], and other technologies.



Based on end user, the antiviral drug resistance market is categorized as, hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories and research institutes.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report include, National Cancer Institute, National AIDS Research Institute, International Diabetes Federation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration, among others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5815374/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

