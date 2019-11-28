NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 3,528.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828347/?utm_source=PRN

The key factors that are driving the growth of apheresis equipment market are rising number of voluntary blood donors, increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the growth of market is likely to experience restraining factors such as high cost of apheresis equipment and complications associated with apheresis.

Blood diseases affects one or more parts of the body as well as total health.There are various blood diseases caused by certain genes.



Some of the common blood diseases include anemia, hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease (VWD), blood cancers such as myeloma, leukemia lymphoma and others. The rising number of these diseases demands need for blood transfusion which is expected to increase the requirement of apheresis equipment thereby bolstering the growth of the market.

Anemia is the known to be the common blood disorder, and according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, it affects more than 3 million Americans. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), anemia affects approximately 1.62 billion people worldwide. Furthermore, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hemophilia A affects approximately 1 in 5,000 male births.

The CDC survey for 2017 reported that Von Willebrand disease (VWD), one of the most commonly occurring bleeding disorder affects up to 1% of the general population. Between 2012 and 2016, more than 14,600 men, women, and children were seen at hemophilia treatment centers for treatment of VWD.

Two of the most common types of apheresis used for the removal of harmful substance from blood are cytapheresis and plasma exchange.Plasma exchange is used to treat disorders such as myasthenia gravis, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, multiple sclerosis and others.



Cytapheresis is a process that removes excess number of blood cells and are used in treatment of leukemia, polycythemia and thrombocythemia. The rising incidence of hematologic diseases is thus expected to foster the growth of global apheresis equipment market over the coming years.

The apheresis equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, procedure, therapeutic area and end user.The market based on product segment is classified as apheresis machine and disposable apheresis kits.



Based on the technology the market is segmented as membrane separation, centrifugation.On the basis of procedure, the market is classified as erythrocytapheresis, LDL apheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, plasmapheresis, and plateletpheresis.



On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented as renal diseases, hematology, neurology, and other applications. And on the basis of end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828347/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

