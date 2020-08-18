The Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market is expected to grow by $ 12.68 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in the higher education market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.68 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in the higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the efficient hiring process, expanding scope of ATS, and increasing enrollments.

The global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The global applicant tracking system (ATS) in the higher education market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• On-cloud



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of ATS with background-checking software as one of the prime reasons driving the global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics with ATS, and the integration of advanced technologies into ATS will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our global applicant tracking system (ATS) in the higher education market covers the following areas:

• Global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market sizing

• Global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market forecast

• Global applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market industry analysis



