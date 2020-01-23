The shift from Waterfall development model to Agile development model to drive the ALM market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365427/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024. Major growth factors for the market include an increase in the adoption rate of ALM tools to shorten the release time and time-to-market, and adoption of new methodologies, such as Agile and DevOps, to leverage customer experience.

Software segment to hold a larger market size in 2019

The ALM software enables teams of all sizes to deliver high-quality apps with greater speed and agility.The software continuously processes for application project and portfolio management, requirement gathering, estimation, planning and designing, development, test and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, and application support and maintenance.



The deployment of ALM software with the help of agile and DevOps technology improves communication and collaboration between teams.

• By industry, telecom and IT industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The telecom and IT industry is playing a critical role in enabling the digital revolution with the help of ALM.The ALM approach helps enable digitalization.



Moreover, the ALM software helps the industry in improving the predictability of the software in time, scope, quality, and cost through qualitative and quantitative data, resulting in tens of thousands of dollar savings annually. Telecommunication operators and carriers are adopting the ALM software to bring agility in telecom operations.

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) ALM market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to implement ALM software for streamlining their operational processes. Major factors for technological advancements in the region are growing middle-class income, rising levels of urbanization, technological innovation, and government support for the digital economy.The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), China, Japan, Singapore, and others.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level – 40%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 25%, RoW – 10%



Major vendors offering ALM solutions Atlassian(Australia), IBM(US), Microsoft(US), Micro Focus(UK), CollabNet(US), Broadcom(US), Digite(US), Inflectra(US), Intland(Germany), Perforce(US), and Siemens(Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the ALM market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments by solution, platform, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ALM market and its subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365427/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

