LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The application platform market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.4% during the forecast period.



The global application platform market size is expected to grow from USD 8.99 billion in 2018 to USD 11.69 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. The factors such as the rising importance of DevOps and Application Platform-as-Service (aPaaS) is driving the growth of the application platform market. However, competition from open-source alternatives is restraining the application platform market growth.



The aPaaS segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The aPaaS segment is active, competitive, and rapidly growing, which is said to be gaining traction. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. aPaaS is also called as the third-party provider-managed platform and is majorly offered as cloud services. This segment offers a development and deployment environment for application platform services. Moreover, aPaaS delivers fast, secure, and business-critical enterprise applications with a low Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and upfront cost. aPaaS also manages the complete life cycle of application platforms, starting from building, testing, deploying, and managing to updating.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the application platform market during the forecast period.With regards to the emergence of trending technologies, such as Software-as-Service (SaaS)-based applications, cloud computing, big data, DevOps, and enterprise mobility, users and enterprises have been urged to adopt much more sophisticated and reliable application platform software and associated services.



This adoption is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the application platform market in North America.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth and projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global application platform market during the forecast period.The region has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has been a lucrative market for application platform software and associated services.



Owing to the rapid growth of web and mobile applications in this region, the need to deploy, monitor, protect, and manage these applications against vulnerabilities is a major concern. This concern has given rise to the demand for application platform software in this region, as this software provides a reliable platform to develop, deploy, and manage enterprise applications.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

• By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, APAC, and ROW – 29%



The application platform market includes major vendors, such as IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), NEC (Japan), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Adobe (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), and Red Hat (US). The other players include Akamai (US), GigaSpaces (US), Caucho (US), Apache Tomcat, TmaxSoft (US), Nastel Technologies (US), Navisite (US), Rogue Wave Software (US), 4D Technologies (France), NGINX (US), Mendix (US), Kony (US), and Betty Blocks (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the application platform market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the application platform market by component (software and service), deployment, organization size, and region.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The application platform market has been segmented on the basis of components (software and services), deployments, organization size, and regions.



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the application platform market in the following ways:

1. The overall application platform market revenue stream has been derived considering the revenue generated from the application platform software, and this revenue does not accurately reflect the application platform's user base. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments. The market numbers are further split into regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps stakeholders to understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their market position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



