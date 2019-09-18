NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Application Server Market size is expected to reach $27.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Application servers employ emerging methodologies for mobile application development, developing software delivery models, and open source software for mobiles, tablets, and cloud apps. An application server plays the role of hosting web applications and allows developers of software to create new apps backed by the server setting. Some application servers also provide facilities to enhance the safety of web applications and diagnostic capacities, allowing web developers to locate and troubleshoot their web applications effectively.



The growing demand and extensive adoption of computer and mobile internet applications have boosted the market growth exponentially. In other areas such as data dissemination, rapid changes in wireless networks and mobile device systems have created countless possibilities to expand the range of application servers. It is expected that the increasing trend in e-commerce and mobile exchange will further fuel demand for application servers.



The manufacturing segment is expected to appear over the forecast period as the fastest-growing segment. The rapidly increasing deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, and sensors are anticipated to play a significant part in accelerating the manufacturing segment's requirement for application servers. Business and personal communication applications, work collaboration applications, and real-time data analytics are some of the significant applications expected to fuel the segment's development over the forecast period.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Java, Microsoft Windows and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Hosted and On-Premise. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tibco Software, Inc., Pegasystems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, SAP SE, F5 Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. and IBM Corporation. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Application Server Market.



