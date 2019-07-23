NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Application Transformation Market size is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Application transformation encompasses everything from reducing the number of applications within an enterprise to moving applications to the cloud to ensure that apps meet government requirements and updated compliance. The transformation process establishes the application portfolio and management program. Application transformation products and offerings help IT departments tackle the growing use of mobile computing and social media in enterprises.



Enterprises are integrating technology forces like the cloud, social media, and Big Data to create disruptive business models fueled by tightly linked networks and IT ecosystems. However, some companies are unable to keep up with the connected consumer, the tough competition coming from within and outside the industry, and the ever-changing legal, political, and regulatory environment. They also enable migration to cloud infrastructures along with reducing the entry cost threshold and deliver results according to logical and defined plans and processes.



Based on Services Type, the market is segmented into Application Integration, Cloud Application Migration, Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Replatforming, UI Modernization and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector & Legal, Telecom & IT, BFSI and Others. Retailers are adopting innovative technologies for increasing their visibility and presence in the market. The retail industry is currently witnessing a major transformation phase. Retailers are modernizing their brick-and-mortar stores to provide better services to their customers. There is an emerging need for tailored applications to deliver a hyper-personalized experience in IT and the telecom vertical to drive the market growth. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Inc., Asysco B.V., Bell Integrator, Inc., Accenture PLC, Unisys Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Dell Technologies, Inc.

