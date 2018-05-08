LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary







The need to provide ground forces with increased capabilities pertaining to protection and munitions is expected to spur the armored vehicles market. The threat from neighbouring nations and insurgency issues is expected to be a major factor that will contribute to the increasing demand for armored vehicles. Furthermore, the large base of existing inventory, as well as new procurements throughout the next decade, will create the need for servicing and maintenance activities, which is anticipated to fuel the armored vehicles MRO market to a great extent.



In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2018-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of armored vehicle segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2018-2028

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis



Synopsis

The Global Armored Vehicles and MRO Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for armored vehicles, key market trends, and challenges encountered by industry participants.



Scope

- The global armored vehicles and MRO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% over the forecast period.

- The market consists of six segments: MBT, IFV, APC, MRAP, LMV, and tactical trucks. The market is expected to be dominated by the MBT segment, followed by IFV and APC segments.

- Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global armored vehicles and MRO during 2018-2028, followed by the North American and the European markets.



Reasons to buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global armored vehicles and MRO market over the next ten years

- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different armored vehicle segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global armored vehicles and MRO market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global armored vehicles and MRO market

- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top armored vehicle suppliers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available



