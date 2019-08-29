NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Home, Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities), By Type (Intrauterine, Intravaginal), By Source Type (AIH, AID), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807266/?utm_source=PRN

The global artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.4%. Over the past few years, infertility has become a major public health concern across the globe. Artificial insemination is usually the preferred first-line treatment to tackle infertility. Lifestyle changes, delay in pregnancy, and hormonal issues are some of the reasons contributing to the rise in fertility-related problems. According to the United Nations, the global fertility rate is expected to decline to 2.2% by 2050. In developing or underdeveloped nations, medical consultation regarding infertility was not easily accessible.

Hence, there was a lack of awareness about available assisted reproductive techniques including artificial or donor insemination and IVF.The average cost of performing an IUI is around USD 865.

The success rate for each cycle is around 4 to 5%, which can be increased to about 7 to 16% by consuming fertility drugs.However, older women are not encouraged to go through IUI due to slim chances of success and further complications.

Several fertility problems can be addressed through IUI, such as semen allergy, unexplained infertility, and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Artificial insemination is a first-line of infertility treatment, as it is minimally invasive and less expensive as compared to IVF • In some countries, such as U.S. and U.K., same-sex couples are provided insurance coverage for artificial insemination procedures • Intrauterine insemination held majority of the market share in 2018 and is likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it is the most common and non-invasive procedure • Fertility clinics held a majority of the market share in the year 2018 due to higher number of medical facilities offering infertility treatments • Europe held a majority of the market share in the year 2018. North America was the second-largest market in 2018 • Some of the key companies in the global artificial insemination market include Vitrolife; Genea Ltd.; Rinovum Women's Health, LLC; Pride Angel; Hi-Tech Solutions; FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific; Kitazato Corp.; and Rocket Medical plc

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807266/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

