The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 28.38% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.38% from 2019-2024



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the estimated global artificial intelligence in agriculture market size in terms of value during the period 2018-2024?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the different types of product offerings including software, hardware, AI-as-a-Service, and support services, during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by artificial intelligence in different types of farming including field farming, livestock farming, and indoor farming among others, during the forecast period?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the application of AI, including crop growth assessment, crop protection, weather forecasting, farm machinery automation, precision farming, animal growth monitoring, and animal health monitoring, among others, during the forecast period?

• Which region is currently the largest market for the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market?

• What is the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World, and countries in the artificial intelligence in agriculture market during the forecast period?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the artificial intelligence in agriculture market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• Where do the key agricultural AI analytics companies lie in their competitive benchmarking, compared on the factors of market coverage and market potential ?

• What are the adoption scenario, related opportunities, and challenges associated with artificial intelligence in agriculture?

• What does the technology ecosystem of artificial intelligence in agriculture market constitute of?

• What is the government initiative landscape across different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World, and countries in the artificial intelligence in agriculture market?

• What is the funding and investment landscape in the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market?

• Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market, and what are their roles in the market?

• What are the market dynamics (market drivers, restraints, and opportunities) of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market?

• What is the SWOT Analysis for leading companies in the artificial intelligence in agriculture market?



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 28.38% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The reported growth in the market is expected to be driven by the increasing need to optimize farm operation planning, growing demand to derive insights from emerging complexities of data-driven farming, and rising development of autonomous equipment in agriculture.



Artificial intelligence has emerged to be a strong driving force behind the growth of data-driven farming.Regions and countries where agriculture is the major source of livelihood and sustenance, the artificial intelligence technology has led to greater profitability in the farms of those economies.



The reduction in expenditure and resultant positive RoI with AI's integration in farm equipment and operations has even reached above 30% in a few countries. Such favorable advantages associated with the technology have led to extensive investments by all types of stakeholders including government, private investors, corporations, and academic institutions, from across the world.



Expert Quote



"Artificial intelligence has become the leader of deep technologies in the era of precision agriculture. It has created the widest impact across agricultural sectors including crop and livestock over the recent years. Governments of the majority of the leading countries in the agriculture market are working on their respective national AI strategies. This technology has fastened the digital transformation process, even in sluggish agricultural economies. Its capability to enable precision and autonomy in farm operations has specially caught the attention of growers across the world."



Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Industry



The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the adoption of AI technology in the agriculture industry, its market size in value, its estimation, and forecast, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the outlook of artificial intelligence technology in the agriculture industry in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and regulatory landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the funding and investment landscape, government initiatives landscape, market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The artificial intelligence in agriculture market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by product offering, farming type, application, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market (on the basis of product offering) is segmented into software, hardware, AI-as-a-Service, and support services. The software segment dominated the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in market size throughout the forecast period (2019-2024) with hardware and AI-as-a-Service experiencing higher growth rates.



The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market (on the basis of farming type) is segmented into field farming, livestock farming, indoor farming, and other farming type such as aquaculture. The field farming segment dominated the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market (on the basis of application) is segmented into crop protection, weather forecasting, precision farming, farm machinery automation, crop growth assessment, and other applications under the category crop, fruit, and vegetable farming.The market is also segmented into animal growth monitoring, animal health monitoring, and other applications under the category livestock and aquaculture farming.



The crop protection segment dominated the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market in 2018. Applications such as farm machinery automation and precision farming (across crop and livestock) are anticipated to experience higher growth rates over the forecast period (2019-2024).



The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market by region is segregated under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.Data for each of these regions has been provided by country.



Interesting regional market dynamics have also been provided in the report.



Key Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market



The key market players in the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BASF SE, The Climate Corporation (A Bayer AG Company), Deere & Company, IBM Corporation, JD.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Connecterra B.V., Descartes Labs, Gamaya SA, Granular Inc., Harvest Croo Robotics, PrecisionHawk, Prospera Technologies Ltd., Root AI Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Vineview, AGCO Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cargill Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Iteris Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Abundant Robotics Inc., aWhere Inc., Aquabyte Inc., Ceres Imaging, Delair, ecoRobotix Ltd., Farmers Edge, Taranis, and XAG Co. Ltd., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest-of-RoW



