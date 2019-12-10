NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market: About this market

This artificial ligaments and tendons market analysis considers sales from knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, and other injuries. Our study also finds the sales of artificial ligaments and tendons in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the knee injuries segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid recovery and reduced need for repair and reconstruction revision surgeries will play a significant role in the knee injuries segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global artificial ligaments and tendons market report looks at factors such as advantages of artificial ligaments over autographs and allographs, increasing incidences of tendon and ligament inquiries, and technological advances. However, high costs coupled with limited reimbursements, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831868/?utm_source=PRN

Global Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market: Overview

Advantages of artificial ligaments over autografts and allografts

Artificial ligaments have high strength compared to autographs and allografts. The fixation methods used for artificial ligaments are resistant to slipping under cyclic loads. Also, the use of artificial ligaments evades adverse events such as 'donor site morbidity and disease transmission and has lower complication rates and faster postoperative benefits. Many such advantages offered by artificial ligaments over autographs and allographs will lead to the expansion of the global artificial ligaments and tendons market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Focus on development of 3D-printed human ligaments and tendons

The use of 3D printing technology has allowed healthcare manufacturers to make changes in product designs without incurring additional costs with extra machinery or tools. Moreover, the 3D printing technology aids in the development of complex medical devices based on customized or personalized preferences, offering benefits such as improved surgical outcomes, and shortened operational and recovery time. The 3D printing technique offers benefits such as reduced surgical complications, faster recovery period, and eliminates the requirement of harvesting tissues from other anatomical sites in patients with ligament and tendons injuries. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global artificial ligaments and tendons market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading artificial ligaments and tendons manufacturers, that include Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, FX Solutions, GROUP FH ORTHO, LARS, Mathys AG Bettlach, MorphoMed GmbH, Orthomed, TRICOMED SA, and Xiros Ltd.

Also, the artificial ligaments and tendons market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831868/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

