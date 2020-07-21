NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global aseptic sampling market size is projected to reach USD 474 million by 2025 from USD 264 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%. The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, stringent government regulations to ensure drug safety, and funding to support life sciences research activities. On the other hand, issues related to leachables and extractable from single-use products are restraining market growth.



By type, the manual aseptic sampling segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into manual aseptic sampling and automated aseptic sampling. The manual aseptic segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



Manual aseptic sampling has traditionally been used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Also, manufacturers are reluctant to shift to automatic sampling, citing high costs and the need to train staff to handle automated sampling processes.



By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the aseptic sampling market in 2019.

Based on end-user, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, R&D departments, and other end users. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for the largest share of the aseptic sampling market in 2019, primarily due to the increasing adoption of aseptic sampling in existing manufacturing facilities owing to advantages such as low capital cost and easy implementation.



Asia Pacific aseptic sampling market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the expanding biomanufacturing sector, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and the growing outsourcing of bioproduction processes to this region from North America and Europe.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–29%, Tier 2–37%, and Tier 3–34%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–22%, RoW-11%



The prominent players operating in the global aseptic sampling market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Saint-Gobain (France), GEA Group (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), QualiTru Sampling Systems (US), Keofitt (Denmark), GEMÜ Group (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Trace Analytics (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the aseptic sampling market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



