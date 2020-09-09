The Global Assisted Living Software Market is expected to grow by $ 320.80 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Assisted Living Software Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the assisted living software market and it is poised to grow by $ 320.80 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on assisted living software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for improved quality of care, increased need for eMAR integration, and need for workflow automation. In addition, growing demand for improved quality of care is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The assisted living software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes



The assisted living software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software as one of the prime reasons driving the assisted living software market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of family engagement in assisted living software and increasing adoption of mobile-based assisted living software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our assisted living software market covers the following areas:

• Assisted living software market sizing

• Assisted living software market forecast

• Assisted living software market industry analysis



