The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow by $ 6.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618594/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for healthcare services, improved quality of products and services in healthcare, and advantages of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare.

The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.

The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of data-based decision-making and rapid improvements in sensor technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market covers the following areas:

Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market sizing

Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market forecast

Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp, AccuVein Inc., Augmedix Inc., CAE Inc., Canon Inc., EchoPixel Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Laerdal Medical AS, Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Orca Health Inc., Psico Smart Apps SL, Siemens AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Also, the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618594/?utm_source=PRN

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker