The Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $149.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.34% CAGR during the forecast period.

The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is anticipated to experience significant market growth during the forecast period due to early diagnosis of the disease, the latest launch of advanced therapy, and increased incidence of autoimmune disease. The market is witnessing a strong presence of late-stage pipeline drugs such as tocilizumab, baricitinib, olokizumab, apremilast, abatacept, PF-06438179, golimumab, ustekinumab, etrolizumab, tofacitinib, and others. On the other hand, higher costs associated with sophisticated therapy are anticipated to hamper the market growth.



Autoimmune diseases happen when an individual's body's immune system treats and attacks healthy cells of his / her own body as foreign cells. These diseases trigger differences in the functioning of the organ, abnormal organ growth, and destruction of healthy body tissues. Autoimmune diseases are usually chronic and there's no curative treatment for them. Dermatomyositis, Hashimoto's disease of type 1 diabetes, Sjogren's syndrome, Psoriasis are some examples of autoimmune diseases. Systemic treatment of autoimmune diseases and localized treatment of autoimmune disease are two kinds of treatments for autoimmune disease.



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Rheumatic Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Other Indications. Based on Drug Class, the market is segmented into Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Hyperglycemics, NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), Interferons and Other Drugs. Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Online and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABBOTT Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc. and Novartis AG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Indication



• Rheumatic Disease



• Diabetes



• Multiple Sclerosis



• Inflammatory Bowel Disease



• Other Indications



By Drug Class



• Anti-Inflammatory



• Anti-Hyperglycemics



• NSAIDs



• Interferons



• Other Drugs



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online



• Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABBOTT Laboratories



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Johnson and Johnson



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Bayer AG



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Amgen, Inc.



• Novartis AG



