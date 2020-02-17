NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automatic checkweigher market accounted for US$ 235.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 342.4 Mn in 2027. The increasing demand for 100% sampling for quality assurance and tightening regulatory norms pertaining to packaging of goods are few of the factors driving the automatic checkweigher market worldwide. However, high ownership cost of combination checkweighers may restrain the future growth of market. Despite these limitations, rising demand for camera from various industries around the world is going to offer a greater opportunity to the automatic checkweigher market during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862078/?utm_source=PRN



Processing and packaging companies usually refer to checkweighers as a "quality analyst" on packaging lines.It is a load control center on the product line and guards against unacceptable overweight or underweight packages ever reaching the customers.



Farsighted application of check weighing and weight control procedures enable the packaging teams to virtually diminish legal problems and consumer complaints about underweight packages.Well-designed and managed checkweigher systems can also help the manufacturers significantly reduce costs incurred by selling overweight products, by reducing the average fill weight through improved checkweigher accuracy or feedback to the filling process.



The use of checkweigher is growing as both a feedback and an input device for statistical process control (SPC).Checkweighers can determine wrights, take counts, and send feedback periodically to other systems in line.



Checkweighers can be combined with other inspection tools, including wrapper, open flap detectors, metal detectors, and cap detectors. As an inspection device, the checkweigher is a preferred device to save the performance of processes for ISO, customer, agency, and internal requirements.



The market for automatic checkweigher has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry, and geography.The automatic checkweigher market based on type is sub-segmented into standalone systems and combination systems.



The standalone systems segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the automatic checkweigher market.The automatic checkweigher market on the basis of technology is segmented into strain gauge, and electro-magnetic force restoration.



The strain gauge technology led the automatic checkweigher market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The market for automatic checkweigher by end-user industry is further segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, cosmetics and personal care, others.



The food and beverages sector is expected to hold the lion's share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall automatic checkweigher market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the automatic checkweigher market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automatic checkweigher market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automatic checkweigher market. Some of the players present in automatic checkweigher market are Minebea Intec GmbH, Anritsu Corporation, Cardinal, Espera-Werke, Hardy Process Solutions, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Thermo Fisher, Wipotec-Ocs GmbH, Yamato Scale Co., Ltd., and Zongshan Easyweigh Equipment Co., Ltd. among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862078/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

