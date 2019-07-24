NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Labeling machines dispense, apply or print-and-apply labels on various items, containers, products, or packages. Different types of labels can be adhered to a variety of surfaces such as fiber drums, aluminium, and glass, steel, plastic. The labeling machines are used in pharmaceutical industries, consumer durable industries, FMCG and many other packaging industries. Fully automatic with advanced features of labeling these machines make the packaging job easy, clean, professional and hygienic. The work is done within a predetermined time frame and with high precision.



Automatic labeling machine market is becoming increasingly important due to automated packaging solutions in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and logistics, among others. The growing demand for packaging machinery, automated labeling solutions, and high speed & high-quality labeling solutions in tandem with the increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging as well as the demand for packaging in the food industry is driving the need for automatic labeling machines.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers and Glue-Based Labelers. Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Others. The fast-changing food & beverages industry across the world requires automatic labeling machines to a great extent. Improving economic conditions in emerging countries, purchasing parity, increasing health awareness, change in dietary habits, rising demand in indulging of nutritious food, and adoption of automated technology in labeling are the significant factors which are expected to further fuel the growth of the global food & beverages processing and packaging machinery industry. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Krones Group, MPI Label Systems, Inc., Salzgitter AG, Fuji Seal International, Inc., ProMach inc., Marchesini Group s.p.a., IMA Group, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., and Newman Labelling Systems Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers



• Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers



• Glue-Based Labelers



By Industry



• Food & Beverages



• Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care



• Pharmaceuticals



• Others



