LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automatic tire inflation system market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, stringent regulations, trials being carried out in different off-road vehicles and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years.The automatic tire inflation system market consists of a handful of well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers.







Also, there are few important stakeholders in the automatic tire inflation system ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of automatic tire inflation system technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users.Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between technology providers and tire manufacturers, technology providers and automotive OEMs are anticipated to enable huge surges in the automatic tire inflation system market over the forecast period.







The global automatic tire inflation system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025 and account to US$ 2,029.9 Mn by the year 2025.







Systems that monitor tire pressure and automatically add air when needed have been available in trucking for more than 20 years.But the use of these automatic tire inflation systems, or ATIS, has been limited because they have only been able to service the tires on trailers which is now witnessing a paradigm shift.







More ATIS products are hitting the market that promise they can monitor air pressure and automatically inflate tires not only on the trailer, but also on the tractor drive and steer axles.While the benefits from these systems are quite clear, widespread adoption has not been rapid.







There's been a delay in government regulations requiring these de¬vices or their cousins, tire pressure monitoring systems, or TPMS, on new trailers.And there are major challenges in engineering ATIS for tractors.







TIS technology has been confined to trailers since the hoses are routed through the center of the axles and mounted on the wheel hub to supply air to tires. Using ATIS for drive tires is an elusive goal.







Differentials, gear axles and extreme temperatures all stand in the way of routing pressurized air.



In our study, we have segmented the automatic tire inflation system market by vehicle type, and distribution channel.The automatic tire inflation system market on the basis of vehicle type has been segmented into utility vehicles, tractors, and heavy duty vehicles.







Furthermore, this market has been bifurcated in the basis of distribution channel into OEMs and aftermarket. On the basis of geography, the automatic tire inflation system market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).







APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the automatic tire inflation system market.The major reason for this is the huge automotive hub in China.







Further, the regulations that mandate the integration of ATIS in the heavy commercial vehicles will lead to automotive OEMs vouching and integrating these systems.As China is the largest automotive hub in the world, highest market growth as well as market share is anticipated to be exhibited in this country.







The new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of automatic tire inflation systems market in the region.Geographically, North America will have the largest share in the automatic tire inflation system market by 2025, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments and supportive Government policies in North American countries.







The leading players in the automatic tire inflation system market are Continental AG, Dana Limited, STEMCO Products Inc., Meritor, Inc., and Hendriksson USA, LLC. Also, PressureGuard, Haltec Corporation, Aperia Technologies, Inc., Michelin, and Tire Pressure Control are other few important players operating actively in the automatic tire inflation system market.







