Global Automotive ABS and EPB Sensor Cable Market: About this market

This automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable market analysis considers sales from both ABS and EPB in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the ABS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising regulatory norms related to safety systems in passenger vehicles and growing passenger vehicles segment will play a significant role in the ABS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of safety systems in vehicles, rising regulatory norms related to ABS and EPB, and growing use of advanced, lighter materials in sensor cables. However, a decline in global automobile sales, rising vehicle recalls, and heightened design complexities due to increasing penetration of automotive electronics may hamper the growth of the automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable industry over the forecast period.

Global Automotive ABS and EPB Sensor Cable Market: Overview

Increase in the adoption of safety systems in vehicles

Technological innovations in automotive technology have led to the advancement in powertrain, safety systems, chassis, and the braking system. New automobiles have better safety, fuel economy , and lower carbon emissions. The increasing penetration of safety systems such as ISOFIX mounts, frontal airbags, and seatbelts with pre-tensioners has made vehicles safer . This increasing adoption will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Advances in manufacturing techniques used in automotive sensor cables and assemblies

Advanced automation and robotics technology improves efficiency and flexibility, and as well as reduces unexpected downtime. Prominent vendors have been using advanced automation and robotics technologies. Few vendors are also using different simulation techniques to obtain minimum error probability. This integration of advanced techniques is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few players, the global automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable manufacturers, that include COFICAB, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KYUNGSHIN Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Corp., Yazaki Corp.

Also, the automotive ABS and EPB sensor cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



