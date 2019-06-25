NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that reduces the impact on pedestrian during a collision. Technavio's automobile active bonnet market analysis considers the application of active bonnet in sedans, SUVs, and crossovers, and hatchbacks. Our analysis also considers the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the sedan segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high sales of luxury sedans are playing a significant role in the sedan segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automobile active bonnet market looks at factors such as the increasing proportion of pedestrian fatalities in road accidents, growing demand for luxury cars, and the automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles. However, the low-speed effectiveness of active bonnet, inaccuracy of active bonnet, and the lack of regulations in mandating the installation of active bonnets may hamper the growth of the automotive active bonnet industry over the forecast period.



Automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles



The growing concerns over vehicle safety across the world have necessitated safety programs such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to make the rating criteria more stringent. In 2015, the Euro NCAP included AEB and active bonnet under its rating parameter. The Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) also has included active bonnet in its rating parameter. Such stringent rating parameters are expected to be adopted by several other countries over the forecast period. This will force automobile manufacturers to adopt active bonnet in their vehicles and drive the growth of the global automotive active bonnet market size at a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2023.



Introduction of safety features with automotive active bonnet



The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that helps in reducing the impact on pedestrian after a collision. It lifts the bonnet and increases the space between the bonnet and the engine block, allowing more deformation, which minimizes the chances of fatal injuries to the pedestrian. Automotive active bonnets can be integrated with several other features, such as energy-storing body panels and hood airbag, which could further enhance the safety and performance of vehicles. Adoption of such features among automakers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive active bonnet market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global automotive active bonnet market is moderately concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active bonnet companies, that include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Also, the automotive active bonnet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



