Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Double-sided, Specialty), By Function, By Application (Interior, Exterior), By Vehicle Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025; progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period Rising substitution of metal fasteners in automobile design backed by growing emphasis on aesthetics is expected to positively impact the growth.



Increasing usage in bonding, moldings, garnishes, emblem, and bumpers is expected to propel the overall market growth over the forecast period. In addition, superior adhesion and impact dampening properties of automotive adhesive tapes are expected to boost its demand over the forecast period.



Development of reinforced tapes, coupled with rising adoption in the automotive industry for OEM and aftermarket applications, is likely to drive the automotive adhesive tapes market over the next few years. In addition, growing focus on development of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to boost the product demand.



Growth in the usage of silicon-based resins as binder or modifier in coating formulations to impart additional stability is expected to benefit the market expansion. In addition, rising efforts to develop bio-degradable pressure sensitive products for automotive applications are expected to positively impact the growth.



Superior performance characteristics exhibited by tapes such as no residual adhesive marks for the area covered under the product as well as adhesion of non-uniform surfaces are likely to augment the product demand. These tapes are suitable for applications that are subjected to high curing temperatures.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Specialty product segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025, on account of superior features of the product such as good shear strength, abrasion and temperature resistance, and conformance to non-uniform surfaces

• Double-sided tapes generated a revenue of USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in the use of the product for bonding application in interior and exterior of automobiles

• In Asia Pacific, China accounted for the largest market share with over 47.0% in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to presence of key passenger car and LCV manufacturers

• Major companies in the automotive adhesive tapes market lay emphasis on the development of advanced products with superior aesthetics and eco-friendly properties to gain competitive edge.



