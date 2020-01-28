The Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is expected to grow by USD 41.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 41.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive aftermarket e-retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Use of advanced analytical tools to revolutionize aftermarket e-retailing. In addition, booming e-commerce market driving online sales of automotive parts is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is segmented as below:

Product

• Wheels and Tires

• Brakes and Brake Pads

• Others



Customer Type

• DIY Customers

• Professional Customers



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth

This study identifies booming e-commerce market driving online sales of automotive parts as the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market, including some of the vendors such as Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., BuyAutoParts.com, eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, Parts Multiverse and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





