Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market: About this market

This automotive anti-roll bar market analysis considers sales from both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of automotive anti-roll bar in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger car segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness about vehicle safety and the increasing need for driving comfort will play a significant role in the passenger car segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive anti-roll bar market report looks at factors such as growing emphasis on vehicle safety and comfort, increasing the number of motorsport events, and the popularity of utility vehicles. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, the sharp decline in passenger car production and sales, and negligible adoption of advanced materials for anti-roll bars may hamper the growth of the automotive anti-roll bar industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market: Overview

Rising popularity of utility vehicles

The need for automotive anti-roll bars is high for vehicles with high ground clearance, particularly utility vehicles. To address the demand for enhanced comfort in utility vehicles, various SUV manufacturers are installing technologically advanced anti-roll bars, including the electromechanical variants in their vehicle models. The high center of gravity and soft suspension in SUVs and off-road vehicles increase the chances of vehicle body roll which can be prevented by anti-roll bars. As a result, the high adoption of utility vehicles such as SUVs and CUVs will lead to the expansion of the global automotive anti-roll bar market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Development of advanced automotive chassis control system

Significant improvements have been taking place in vehicle ride comfort and safety with the integration of electronic chassis control systems with technologically advanced components, including anti-roll bars, air springs, and bushings. Prominent OEMs are installing adjustable anti-roll bars for better vehicle handling, reduced articulation stiffness, and minimized single wheel stiffness. Furthermore, the anti-roll bars incorporated in the system allow the vehicle to maintain precise roll control during heavy cornering while decoupling the vehicle suspension system in a straight line for improved wheel articulation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive anti-roll bar market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive anti-roll bar manufacturers, that include Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., Eibach Inc., Farinia Group, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Muhr und Bender KG, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sogefi Spa, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Also, the automotive anti-roll bar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



