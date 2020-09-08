The Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market is expected to grow by $ 6.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive cockpit module market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive cockpit module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of advanced HMI in mass segment vehicles, increasing in-cabin features and personalization requirements, and organizations such as GENIVI Alliance and Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) are likely to propel market growth. In addition, adoption of advanced HMI in mass segment vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive cockpit module market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive cockpit module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the MEMs sensors for airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive cockpit module market growth during the next few years. Also, future regulations on curtain airbags to boost market growth, and consolidation by acquisitions in the automotive airbag and its component market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive cockpit module market covers the following areas:

• Automotive cockpit module market sizing

• Automotive cockpit module market forecast

• Automotive cockpit module market industry analysis



