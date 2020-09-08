The Global Automotive Communication Protocols Market is expected to grow by $ 574.57 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Communication Protocols Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive communication protocols market and it is poised to grow by $ 574.57 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive communication protocols market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing electrification in vehicles, increasing government support to promote EVs and government initiatives encouraging the use of telematics. In addition, increasing electrification in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive communication protocols market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive communication protocols market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive communication protocols market growth during the next few years. Also, focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles and use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive communication protocols market covers the following areas:

• Automotive communication protocols market sizing

• Automotive communication protocols market forecast

• Automotive communication protocols market industry analysis



