NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Automotive Data Management Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.8% CAGR during the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374101/?utm_source=PRN







Data management is the process of gathering, storing, and utilizing information in a safe, efficient, and cost-effective manner. The purpose of data management is to assist individuals, organizations, and linked objects in optimizing the use of data within the constraints of policy and law so that they may maximize the organizationâ€™s profit from choices and actions. As businesses increasingly rely on intangible assets to generate value, a solid data management strategy is becoming more crucial than ever.



Todayâ€™s businesses require a data management system that effectively manages data across a heterogeneous yet unified data layer. Data management platforms serve as the foundation for data management systems, including databases, data lakes and warehouses, big data management systems, and data analytics, among others.



All of these components function as a "data utility" to provide the data management capabilities a company need for its applications, as well as the analytics and algorithms that utilize the data generated by those applications. Even though modern technologies assist database administrators (DBAs) in automating several conventional administration chores, manual intervention is frequently necessary due to the scale and complexity of most database deployments. When physical intervention is necessary, the possibility of mistakes increases. Reducing the need for human data administration is a fundamental purpose of the autonomous database, a novel data management system.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge influence on the marketâ€™s expansion. The supply chain disruption hurt sales, delivery schedules, and manufacturing, resulting in a significant decline in automobile sales in 2020, and consequently a decline in the demand for automotive data management, which is dependent on the demand and sales of the automotive industry. Since 2021, however, the need for automotive data management has increased due to the growth of connected automobiles.



Market Growth Factor



Technological developments in the vehicle industry



The rising need for built-in informatics and telematics in the automobile industry has led to technological improvements targeted at enhancing the in-vehicle experience for both drivers and passengers. With the advent of the connected car, ubiquitous in-vehicle cellular connections offer new options for educating and engaging drivers, as well as servicing the vehicles throughout their lifetime. As software defines an increasing number of vehicle functions, the ability to upgrade software OTA (over the air) makes integrated cellular connectivity a critical means of maintaining vehicle security and relevance over the vehicleâ€™s lifespan.



Insurers are increasingly interested in usage-based insurance (UBI)



Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a form of insurance in which the premium is directly proportional to the amount of vehicle use. Insurers utilize analytics solutions to gain access to real-time car usage data to calculate premiums. Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) is a form of automobile insurance that monitors mileage and driving patterns. UBI is frequently powered by in-vehicle telecommunication devices (telematics) - technology that is accessible in a vehicle that is self-installed via a plug-in device or already incorporated as original equipment by car manufacturers.



Market Restraining Factor



Growing cases of the cyber breaches



As digital transformation has progressed, new cybersecurity risks have unavoidably emerged. Cybercriminals capitalize on the Covid-19 outbreak by targeting distant organizations and enterprises. Increasingly complex ransomware strategies are being adopted by threat actors to harm industrial processes in general, and the automobile industry in particular. Notably, specialists are observing an increase in the prevalence of incorporation systems (ICSes), which can migrate from IT networks to OT networks. Connected vehicles are one of the major contributors to these dangers.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the Automotive Data Management Market is segmented into Software and Services. The software segment acquired the highest revenue share in the automotive data management market in 2021. This is due to the growing demand and use of automotive software among end-users such as fleet owners, transportation and logistics firms, and car manufacturers to track the vehicle.



Data Type Outlook



On the basis of Data Type, the Automotive Data Management Market is divided into Structured and Unstructured. The unstructured segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the automotive data management market in 2021. It is because Using LiDAR and other sensors, autonomous, connected, and non-autonomous cars collect a tremendous quantity of unstructured data. Market participants in the automotive industry are using cloud technologies to store unstructured vehicle data on the cloud. Unstructured data aids in the development of driverless vehicles.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Automotive Data Management Market is categorized into Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Safety & Security Management, Driver & User Behavior Analysis, and Dealer Performance Analysis. The driver & user behavior analysis segment procured the highest revenue share in the automotive data management market in 2021. This segmentâ€™s rise can be attributable to the many strategies deployed, such as monitoring the driverâ€™s physical condition with face recognition and monitoring of physical features, gathering navigation data using onboard telematics, and assessing driving patterns.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on the Deployment Type, the Automotive Data Management Market is bifurcated into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the automotive data management market in 2021. On-premise software is deployed on physical hardware that is owned by an organization, placed on the companyâ€™s physical grounds, and typically in its own data center. Because the IT team can physically access the data, it has greater control over the server hardware and data setup, security, and administration.



Vehicle Type Outlook



By Vehicle Type, the Automotive Data Management Market is classified into Autonomous and Non-autonomous. The non-autonomous segment garnered the highest revenue share in the automotive data management market in 2021. It is because non-autonomous cars cannot operate without human assistance. Automotive data management has found application in linked non-autonomous vehicles. Connected automobiles generate data depending on criteria such as speed, engine state, and distance travelled.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Automotive Data Management Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the revenue share in the automotive data management market in 2021. It is due to the factors such as the existence of key market vendors, considerable disposable incomes, the need for new automobiles, and the increasing adoption of modern technology. Moreover, advances in U.S. traffic legislation that let autonomous vehicles interact on roads and highways have led to a surge in the testing and usage of self-driving vehicles, which is likely to drive the need for automotive data management in the area.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. are the forerunners in the Automotive Data Management Market. Companies such as SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Azuga, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Automotive Data Management Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sibros Technologies Inc., Azuga, Inc. (Bridgestone Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Otonomo Technologies Ltd., Agnik LLC, Procon Analytics, LLC and Xevo, Inc. (Lear Corporation)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive Data Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Microsoft joined hands with Mercedes-Benz, which offers financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, and fleet management. Together, the companies aimed to combine the physical and digital worlds to propel value creation. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz can simulate and refine manufacturing procedures infinitely in the Microsoft Cloud before getting them to the shop floor to improve productivity and reduce their ecological effect amid ongoing change and uncertainty.



Oct-2022: SAP came into a partnership with Otonomo, a leading platform, and marketplace for vehicle data. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to combine its smart mobility data platform with sap digital vehicle hub. Moreover, combining the otonomo smart mobility data platform with sap digital vehicle hub aids companies to more effectively handle connected vehicle data across their vehicle fleets.



Oct-2022: AWS joined hands with BMW, the worldâ€™s foremost premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to provide a solution that contains BMW vehicle signals and fleet intelligence data, then securely procedures and route the data in the cloud. Moreover, AWS and BMW Group are eager to make the concept of software-defined transportation an existence and to improve the abilities of vehicles on the road.



Aug-2022: Sibros came into a partnership with Google Cloud Platform, a platform offered by Google. Together, the companies aimed to bring flexible and intelligent connected vehicle-to-cloud solutions to automakers across the world. Moroever, Sibrosâ€™ connected vehicle solution would be available on Google Cloud, enhanced with a variety of Google apps, cloud, and automotive services to assist automakers to reinvent the connected mobility experience.



Aug-2022: SAP joined hands with Capgemini, a multinational information technology services and consulting company. Together, the companies aimed to boost the automotive industryâ€™s journey forward in sustainability. Additionally, Capgemini and SAP would deliver cloud products and services to sustain sustainability transformation in technology, strategy, and business model change. Moreover, the collaboration would help automotive companies identify the business importance of sustainability and inject sustainability management into products and services across their supply chains.



Jul-2022: Azuga formed a partnership with CerebrumX, an AI-Powered Connected Vehicle Data Platform. This partnership aimed to utilize the ability of connected vehicle data to optimize fleet management with real-time, actionable, and precise insights. Moreover, this collaboration with Azuga would reinforce Azugaâ€™s fleet tracking platform with CerebrumXâ€™s artificial intelligence-powered Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) providing implanted vehicle data and cloud-based telematic application programming interface (API) s.



Mar-2022: Sibros joined hands with ACTIA, a foremost player in the manufacture, design, and diagnostics of electronic embedded systems. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to combine Sibrosâ€™ OTA firmware products with the ACU6, Sibros have assembled a powerful combination to help consumers introduce new connected vehicle features, decrease time-to-market and complete global security, safety, and data privacy conditions right out-of-the-box.



Mar-2022: Otonomo joined hands with Henshin along with wefox. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop rich, actionable vehicle data sets to force innovation and create additional value for enterprises delivering rental, insurance, and leasing services to fleet vehicle operators. Moreover, wefox also declared it would be the first to market with new insurance products enabled by the joint platform.



Feb-2022: Sibros Technologies formed a partnership with Pricol Limited, automotive components, and precision-engineered products. This partnership aimed to provide deep connected vehicle solutions in the ASEAN and Indian markets. Moreover, Sibrosâ€™ connected all-in-one platform would complete Pricolâ€™s offering of products on Driver Information Systems (DIS) and Telematics to deliver end-to-end solutions to the OEMs.



Jan-2022: Microsoft joined hands with Annata, a Global independent solution provider. This collaboration aimed to drive the conversion of distribution and retail and to allow new mobility services. Moreover, Annataâ€™s customer relationships and growing offering of abilities in Annata 365 integrated with the strength and scale of the Microsoft Cloud would help provide the solutions the industry needs at scale.



Jan-2022: SAP formed a partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra, the worldâ€™s biggest tractor division. Through this partnership, SAP would allow Mahindra & Mahindra to successfully advance their technology landscape and improve their general procedures by relocating SAP to a safe managed cloud environment whilst driving to a microservices-enabled open stack architecture facilitated by utilizing SAP Business Technology Platform.



Jan-2022: Amazon teamed up with Stellantis, a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation. Together, the companies aimed to develop an offering of software-based products and services that seamlessly combine with consumersâ€™ digital lives and add value over time via regular over-the-air (OTA) software updates.



Jan-2022: Otonomo came into a partnership with AUDI AG, a German automotive manufacturer of luxury vehicles. Through this partnership, Audi will would deliver Otonomo with data points from Audi-connected cars, ranging from odometer readings to crash information, including crash location and severity. Moreover, this partnership is a crucial option that would authorize Otonomo to cooperate on innovative technologies and upcoming services.



Jan-2022: Otonomo Technologies partnered with NextBillion.ai, a provider of an enterprise Map Data and AI platform. This partnership would drive innovation and time to market for products and services of mobility companies across the globe. Additionally, NextBillion.ai would represent a step forward in the mobility intelligence solutions available to fleets, smart cities, EV providers, and others.



Dec-2021: Otonomo partnered with NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer. This partnership aimed to drive the time-to-value for the data developed at the vehicle edge. Moreover, the partnership provides alignment and business continuity between NXPâ€™s S32G vehicle network processors at the vehicle edge and the Otonomo Mobility Intelligence Platform in the cloud, to deliver a smooth, safe infrastructure for transmitting data from the vehicle to the cloud.



Aug-2021: Azuga formed a partnership with ServiceTrade, a software-as-a-service platform that handles job scheduling. Together, the companies aimed to assist commercial contractors to enhance Service and simplify procedures. Moreover, the ServiceTrade combination delivers a wide range of advantages to fire protection contractors, commercial building service contractors, mechanical and commercial HVAC businesses, etc.



Aug-2021: Microsoft teamed up with Arrival, a producer of multi-category commercial electric vehicles. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to jointly develop an automotive open data platform. Additionally, Microsoft Azure would allow advanced telemetry, and vehicle and fleet data management within vehicle fleets.



Jul-2021: Otonomo formed a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, a German luxury and commercial vehicle. Through this partnership, Otonomo would create fleet data available across 25 countries throughout Europe to fleet management companies and operators, such as delivery companies, service providers, car rental businesses, and others, so that they can achieve immediate access to connected vehicle data and enhance their productivity and decrease expenses. Moroever, Otonomo looks forward to fleets across Europe utilizing vehicle data from Otonomo to operate with decreased IT burden, smarter routing, safer driving, and fuel savings for fleets across Europe.



Jun-2021: Otonomo teamed up with Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon. This collaboration would further promote the transformation of the mobility ecosystem and speed up transportation services for all. Additionally, together, AWS and Otonomo would provide a solution for the automotive industry to completely utilize the value of connected vehicle data.



Feb-2020: SAP teamed up with proaxia automotive solutions. This collaboration aimed to benefit consumers in the vehicle and heavy equipment dealer enterprise along with the workshop service business. Moreover, the partnership with proaxia would accelerate SAPâ€™s consumer journey toward an intelligent business in the automotive retail industry for dealerships.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Sep-2022: Sibros launched recallsdata.com, the first software-related recalls analytics dashboard. Recallsdata.com was developed in search of its vision of a net zero software flaws future in the next 10 years, thus eradicating all software-related vehicle recalls by 2032. Moreover, Vehicle recalls are a resumed safety, cost- and time-intensive challenge in the automotive industry.



Dec-2021: AWS launched AWS FleetWise along with AWS Automotive. The AWS FleetWise is a new service that creates it easier for automakers to gather and retrieve sensor and telemetry data from their vehicle fleets whereas AWS Automotive, a wider, industry-specific initiative that provides together a range of the companyâ€™s products under a single umbrella, equivalent to AWSâ€™s other industry solutions such as AWS for Industrial.



Mar-2021: Azuga introduced SafetyIQ, a new Software as a Service solution for insurance firms and commercial auto fleet owners and managers. The safetyIQ allows owner/manager consumers to decrease expenses and enhance road safety.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Apr-2022: Otonomo completed the acquisition Floow, a United Kingdom-based SaaS provider. With this acquisition, Floowâ€™s established offering of connected insurance customers and strategic partnerships with Otonomoâ€™s connected car platform, Otonomo believe that they are now even better positioned to deliver prominent intelligent and connected solutions to the international data mobility market.



Jul-2021: IBM took over Bluetab, an IT Services boutique serving large corporations. With this acquisition, the Blue tab would accelerate migration to the cloud and help customers to recognize even more importance of their mission-critical data.



Mar-2021: Azuga completed the acquisition of Mobility, which harmonizes, enriches, and analyzes connected vehicle data. With this acquisition, Azuga would create a new SaaS platform to boost the advantages and insights of telematics, AI, video, and vehicle data delivers to Carriers, MGAs, Brokers, and other insurance suppliers. Moreover, Mobikit offers data infrastructure for connected vehicles, and letâ€™s harmonize, enrich, and analyze connected vehicle data.



Dec-2020: IBM completed the acquisition of Instana, a German-American software firm. With this acquisition, IBM would deliver industry-leading, AI-powered automation abilities to handle the complexity of modern applications that travel hybrid cloud landscapes.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



â€¢ Software



â€¢ Services



By Data Type



â€¢ Structured



â€¢ Unstructured



By Application



â€¢ Driver & User Behavior Analysis



â€¢ Safety & Security Management



â€¢ Predictive Maintenance



â€¢ Warranty Analytics



â€¢ Dealer Performance Analysis



By Deployment Type



â€¢ Cloud



â€¢ On-premise



By Vehicle Type



â€¢ Non-autonomous



â€¢ Autonomous



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ Sibros Technologies Inc.



â€¢ Azuga, Inc. (Bridgestone Corporation)



â€¢ Microsoft Corporation



â€¢ SAP SE



â€¢ IBM Corporation



â€¢ Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



â€¢ Otonomo Technologies Ltd.



â€¢ Agnik LLC



â€¢ Procon Analytics, LLC.



â€¢ Xevo, Inc. (Lear Corporation)



Unique Offerings



â€¢ Exhaustive coverage



â€¢ Highest number of market tables and figures



â€¢ Subscription based model available



â€¢ Guaranteed best price



â€¢ Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374101/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker