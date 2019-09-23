NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Display System Market: About this market

This automotive display system market analysis considers sales from OEM and aftermarket end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of the automotive display system in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the OEM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising industry shift toward autonomous vehicles?will play a significant role in the OEM segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive display system market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for aftermarket infotainment systems, rising adoption of HD display systems, and growing uptake of automotive electronics. However, global decline in automobile demand, design complexities associated with integration of automotive electronics, and stringent regulations for in-vehicle display system may hamper the growth of the automotive display system industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816325/?utm_source=PRN

Global Automotive Display System Market: Overview



Rising adoption of HD display systems



There has been a significant shift from conventional displays to modern-day LCDs, LEDs, and AMOLEDs over the years. These HD displays are increasingly being integrated into infotainment systems. Several mid-segment and luxury passenger vehicles now come equipped with full digital displays. Many rear-seat entertainment screen OEMs are increasingly offering HD LED screens. This increasing adoption of HD displays will lead to the expansion of the global automotive display system market at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.



The emergence of holographic displays for automotive applications



Holographic displays create a 3D image of an object using a diffraction process. Prominent automakers are making continuous changes in their products and working on developing holographic display technologies for either infotainment system or HUD. The holographic display system packs various features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and navigation. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive display system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading display system manufacturers, that include Aptiv Plc, AU Optronics Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp.



Also, the automotive display system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816325/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

