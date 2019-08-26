The global automotive driver monitoring system market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807367/?utm_source=PRN



Driver monitoring systems monitor, detect and alert drivers if they are found to be tired or distracted. These can also monitor the psychological parameters of drivers, such as body temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, heartbeat, and others. This automotive driver monitoring system market analysis considers sale from both driver state monitoring system and driver health monitoring system. Our analysis also considers the automotive driver monitoring system in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the driver state monitoring segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing focus on improving the safety for drivers, passengers, and other road users will play a significant role in the driver state monitoring segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive driver monitoring system market report looks at factors such as safety benefits of in-vehicle driver monitoring systems, increasing demand for commercial vehicles, and rise in the geriatric population. However, the uncertainties in data protection and privacy concern, infrastructural challenges in adequate deployment of driver monitoring systems and regulatory compliance on use of driver health monitoring systems may hamper the growth of automotive driver monitoring system market over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market: Overview



Demand for safety benefits of in-vehicle driver monitoring systems

The global automotive driver monitoring system market is primarily driven by benefits such as enhanced safety of drivers and other road users. These systems also aid in the prevention of any health emergencies by monitoring the driving state and physiological conditions of drivers, such as the face or eye movements. Driver automotive state monitoring systems send alerts through audio or visual alarms if the driver is found to be driving in a drowsy, tired, or distracted state. This demand for safety benefits of the in-vehicle driver monitoring system will lead to the expansion of the global automotive driver monitoring system market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Advances in driver health monitoring systems

The global automotive driver health monitoring market is witnessing various technological developments. This is leading the vendors to develop and showcase the advancements in their products like inbuilt sensors, which can monitor and detect driver's stress levels, alertness, and cardiac conditions to ensure safety. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive driver monitoring system is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading driver monitoring system manufacturers, that include Faurecia SA, Ford Motor Co., Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Valeo SA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807367/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

