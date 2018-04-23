LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Drivetrain Market is accounted for $261.58 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $428.05 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for comfort & safety in vehicles, increasing need for lightweight driveshaft, development in the vehicle production and strict government regulations are propelling the market growth. However, huge endorsement and maintenance price of vehicles assembled with all-wheel drive vehicle and variation in raw material cost are hindering the market growth. Integration of electronics in drivetrains and developing markets for SUVS & premium cars by means of AWD systems are provides ample opportunities for the market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519546



Automotive drivetrain is a technique that performs as medium to connect the transportation to the drive axles. The drivetrain comprises of transmission, driveshaft, axles, and wheels. The main purpose of the drivetrain is to connect the engine that produces the power to driving wheels that consume this mechanical power.



By drive type, All-Wheel Drive (AWD) includes a front, rear and center differential that uniformly give out power towards all four wheels of a vehicle. The powertrain is competent of providing power to all its wheels, depending on the obligation of the driver. The AWD vehicles are usually heavy and develop an additional transmission and axle, which leads to reduce in the fuel efficiency and rising in maintenance price. AWD systems play a significant function in excessive weather conditions. It is usually used for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and minivans.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period due to developed as a hub for other fuel passenger cars. Governments within the region are also trying to promote the sales of alternating fuel vehicles through incentives and tax deductions.



Some of the key players in Automotive Drivetrain Market include American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., GKN plc, Magna International Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Showa Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, Univance, Meritor, TREMEC, Hyundai Dymos and Eaton Corporation.



Drive Types Covered:

• Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

• Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)



Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Passenger car



Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)



Transmissions Covered:

• Automatic Transmission

• Automated Manual Transmission

• Manual Transmission

• Continuous Variable Transmission

• Dual-Clutch Transmission



Engine Locations Covered:

• Front Engine

• Rear Engine



Engine Types Covered:

• Gasoline

• Diesel



Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519546



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-automotive-drivetrain-market-is-accounted-for-261-58-billion-in-2016-and-is-expected-to-reach-428-05-billion-by-2023-growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-3-300634500.html