The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 84.29 billion by 2025, growing at a 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period, according to the study. The increasing demand for hybrid and luxury vehicles, rising deployment of infotainment systems, and growing preference for ADAS and automated safety systems are fueling the demand for automotive electronic control units (ECUs). Additionally, a growing number of functionalities to control several electronic components in the vehicle such as, dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and powertrain, has also resulted in significant growth in the average number of ECUs used per vehicle.

Moreover, the governments and regulatory bodies are mandating the installation of several safety systems in a vehicle, such as adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, and anti-lock braking system, among others, to increase road safety.Recently, the AUTOSAR Alliance has been formed to standardize the approach of the designing and developing of layers between ECU hardware and application software.

Additionally, in April 2016, the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) was launched to reduce the risk of accidents by mandating the integration of lane-departure warning and anti-lock braking systems in vehicles during their production phase. This is anticipated to make the integration of hardware and software more scalable and flexible.

Furthermore, the automotive ECU market directly depends upon the automotive production across the globe.Thus, the increasing automotive production across emerging economies would fuel the demand for automotive ECUs over the forecast period.

Several government initiatives to mandate the installation of advanced safety systems in vehicles, coupled with the growing preference of consumers for luxury and hybrid vehicles are the key factors boosting the research & development spending on automotive ECUs. For instance, In October 2017, NXP Semiconductors N.V. revealed NXP S32 platform, an all-new control and compute concept for electric, autonomous and connected cars.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period.This is attributed to the significant investments in the automotive industry in emerging countries, such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Additionally, the Chinese market is estimated to reach USD 36.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025. Continuous technological innovations to reduce the ECU count per vehicle is also expected to create substantial opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

The North American market is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period owing to several regulations and declarations made by the governments in the region to positively influence the demand for electric vehicles. For instance, the Californian government has set up a target of reaching 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles, thus boosting the regional demand.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Altera (Intel Corporation), Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others. The global automotive ECU market is consolidated with the presence of a few players holding a majority share of the market.

The ADAS & safety systems application segment is anticipated to dominate the automotive electronic control unit market owing to stringent government regulations and rising consumer awareness pertaining to safety features in vehicles. The segment is estimated to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2025.

by 2025. The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles segment is estimated to hold a majority share of the market owing to the increasing production of vehicles in emerging economies.

The 32-bit segment held the largest market share of 91.0% in 2018. This share is expected to decline over the forecast period due to the rising demand for 64-bit ECUs to integrate advanced electronic functions in the vehicle.

The passenger car segment held the largest market share of 86.9% in 2018. This share is estimated to increase over the forecast period owing to the growing consumer preference for luxury and hybrid vehicles with advanced electronic and safety systems.

The Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to account for 62.8% of the overall automotive ECU industry in 2018, owing to the increasing production of vehicles in emerging economies, such as China , India , South Korea , and so on.

