KEY FINDINGS

The global automotive embedded systems market is estimated to project a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, 2022-2030. The market growth is attributed to the rising focus on vehicle security, the growing demand for infotainment, and the increasing demand for electric vehicles.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The evolving mobility businesses have enabled the development of infotainment systems that provide improved safety features, entertainment options, and extra functionality. Also, the future of in-car entertainment revolves around car infotainment systems that link different smart devices and enable a safe, pleasurable, and productive driving experience.

The infotainment system entails audio and television interfaces with interactive panels, voice commands, and touchscreens. In addition, the system controls a carâ€™s entertainment and communication capabilities.

Further, smartphone connectivity allows users to access information through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.Besides, the system offers a digital experience in automobiles with a variety of input modalities, several screens, and a digital assistant.



The use of digital interfaces enables suppliers and automakers to design interfaces that efficiently present real-time data.As a result, the increasing demand for infotainment systems offers growth opportunities for the global automotive embedded systems market.



However, the market growth is hindered by concerns associated with the embedded systemsâ€™ reliability.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global automotive embedded systems marketâ€™s geographical evaluation includes the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. As per evaluations, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, attributed to the increasing demand for infotainment systems.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intense competitive rivalry among market players is attributed to their strategic development initiatives like product developments and expansions to acquire market share. Some of the leading market players are Infineon Technologies AG, Garmin Ltd, Denso Corporation, Intel Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ANALOG DEVICES INC

2. CONTINENTAL AG

3. DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES (BORGWARNER INC)

4. DENSO CORPORATION

5. GARMIN LTD

6. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

7. INTEL CORPORATION

8. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

9. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

10. PANASONIC CORPORATION

11. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

12. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

13. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (HARMAN INTERNATIONAL)

14. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC

15. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC



