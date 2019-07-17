NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive emblem symbolizes the automaker as a badge, which is usually fitted on the grille or hood of the vehicle. This automotive emblem market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive emblem in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rise in disposable income in many countries will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automobile emblem market report looks at factors such as growth in production of automobiles, growing use of new, high-quality materials to create emblems, growing use of emblems compatible with millimeter-wave radar system, and growing demand for custom made 2D and 3D emblems. However, changing branding nomenclature, limited use of radar-based technologies in emerging automotive markets, and supply-demand uncertainties in value chain may hamper the growth of the automotive emblem industry over the forecast period.

Vendors are now using high-quality materials to create automotive emblems, which is fueling the demand for such emblems. Such new materials are expensive compared with traditional materials, which can help the vendors in the market generate more revenues. Since an emblem represents the brand, its design and look have the utmost importance. The use of silver accents and high-quality chrome plating has increased in automotive emblems. The use of such high-quality materials will lead to the expansion of the global automotive emblem market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



The application of 3D printing is making its way in the manufacturing of automotive emblems, which not only helps in speeding up the manufacturing process but also helps in making superior-quality and robust emblems. As part of advanced design tooling, 3D printing is helping in the removal of various steps and costs compared with the conventional manufacturing process. Also, customization can be achieved at a faster rate with 3D printing. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive emblem market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive emblem manufacturers, that include CIE Automotive SA, Koch Industries Inc., Ningbo Huaxiang Electronics Co. Ltd., Tokairika Co. Ltd. and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.



Also, the automotive emblem market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



