LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in demand for silent and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the market of automotive engine encapsulation in the coming years



The global automotive engine encapsulation market is estimated to be USD 4.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2018 to 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for silent and fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles can restrain the growth of engine encapsulation systems.



The body mounted encapsulation segment is estimated to be the largest segment of automotive engine encapsulation market, in terms of value, by 2025

Body mounted encapsulation is projected to be the largest segment of the automotive engine encapsulation market.This segment is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the automotive engine encapsulation market, especially in Europe, which has a high penetration of luxury light-duty vehicles.



This vehicle segment is the primary application of body mounted encapsulations currently.Body mounted encapsulation system, which is made of high-quality materials such as carbon fiber, has a higher price when compared to engine mounted encapsulations.



In addition, they must be installed on all sides of the engine, which is not the case for engine mounted encapsulation systems. Also, body mounted encapsulation is considered as the upcoming technology in the automotive engine encapsulation market.

Carbon fiber is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive engine encapsulation market, in terms of value

Carbon fiber is a high-quality material used for the manufacturing of automotive engine encapsulations.Carbon fiber possesses excellent sound absorbing and thermal insulating properties, which make it expensive.



However, as the demand for luxury vehicles increases around the globe, especially in developing countries such as India and China, the demand for carbon fiber is set to increase.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive engine encapsulation, in terms of volume

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive engine encapsulation during the forecast period.The region is home to advanced automotive markets such as South Korea and Japan along with developing countries such as China and India.



The growing demand for luxury light-duty vehicles due to infrastructural and agricultural developments is expected to drive the growth of automotive engine encapsulation market in the region.

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from automotive engine encapsulation manufacturers to automobile OEMs and various automotive associations. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: OEMs–50%, Tier I–20%, Tier II–10%, and Tier III–20%

• By Designation: C Level–10%, D Level–40% and Others –50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific–70%, Europe–20% and North America–10%



Research Coverage

The report covers the automotive engine encapsulation market by material type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Glasswool, Carbon Fiber), product type (Engine Mounted and Body Mounted), fuel type (Gasoline and Diesel), vehicle class (Economic light-duty vehicles, Mid-priced light-duty vehicles, and Luxury light-duty vehicles) and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).



