Global Automotive Engine Oil Market: About this market

This automotive engine oil market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles types. Our study also finds the sales of automotive engine oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger vehicle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for passenger vehicles with advanced fuel injection systems will play a significant role in the passenger vehicle segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive engine oil market report looks at factors such as the growing number of vehicles-in-use, APAC driving market revenue, and demand for full synthetic engine oil. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, growing sales of all-electric cars and growing availability of fake automotive lubricants may hamper the growth of the automotive engine oil industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Engine Oil Market: Overview

Growing demand for full synthetic engine oil

Fully synthetic engine oil makes use of the superior quality of synthetic base stock with advanced additives and lubricants. This makes fully synthetic engine oil a high-performance engine lubricant. This oil even helps the engine in combating sludge and carbon deposits build up. Furthermore, fully synthetic engine oil also offers superior protection against engine wear and tear and combats extreme pressure and temperature. Thus, the demand for this engine oil has increased considerably over the years owing to its performance advantages, which, will lead to the expansion of the global automotive engine oil market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Advances in engine oil technology

The global automotive engine oil market is witnessing the increasing use of advanced technologies leading to the development of advanced engine oil. The growing adoption of advanced fuel and lubricant technologies is helping in the development of superior engine oil for automotive applications. Prominent vendors in the market have also started focusing on improving the efficiency of engine oil by making use of advanced antioxidants, surfactants, high-pressure agents, and superior corrosion inhibitors. Also, the vendors have minimized the usage of particles including graphite and polytetrafluoroethylene resins, to improve the overall performance of the engine and give clearer emissions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive engine oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive engine oil manufacturers, that include Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., MOTUL SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and Valvoline Inc.

Also, the automotive engine oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



