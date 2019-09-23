The global automotive films market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Films Market: About this market

This automotive films market analysis considers sales from window films, wrap films, and paint protection films types. Our report also examines the sales of automotive films in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the window films segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high UV protection, strength, and scratch-resistance offered by window films and the rising popularity of advanced window films will play a significant role in the window films segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive films market report looks at factors such as the tropical climate of emerging economies necessitating the need for solar window films, use of automotive films improves the efficiency of HVAC and traffic congestions and popularity of long-distance road travel. However, the prevalence of window power sunshades, development of smart glass technology, and presence of stringent regulations related to use of automotive films may hamper the growth of the automotive films industry over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Films Market: Overview



Use of automotive films to improve the efficiency of HVAC



Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) is a technology that is used to maintain good air quality and deliver thermal comfort by providing adequate ventilation inside vehicles. Modern vehicles are equipped with automotive window films, as they reduce the glare of the sun and decrease the effect of heat transfer into the interiors. Hence, the use of automotive films minimizes the usage of HVAC units to maintain the cabin temperature of vehicles. It also reduces energy consumption and, therefore, fuel consumption in vehicles. This use of automotive films to improve the efficiency of HVAC will lead to the expansion of the global automotive films market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Rising adoption of carbon-ceramic automotive films



The usage of carbon-ceramic automotive films is increasing as they offer better UV and infrared ray rejection than conventional automotive films. Carbon-ceramic automotive films are cost-effective solutions for tinting as the film used is dark and has a matte finish. This provides the films to have increased color stability, durability, and visibility. Such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive films market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive films manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., HEXIS SA, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Ltd., and Rayno Window Film.



Also, the automotive films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



