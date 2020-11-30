The Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Compressor Market is expected to grow by 1.18 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Automotive HVAC market 2020-2024



The analyst has been monitoring the automotive HVAC market and it is poised to grow by 1.18 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992822/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors and the increasing demand for variable displacement compressors. In addition, the adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive HVAC market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive HVAC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• MCVs and HCVs



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive HVAC market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive HVAC market covers the following areas:

• Automotive HVAC market sizing

• Automotive HVAC market forecast

• Automotive HVAC market industry analysis



