Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market: About this market

This HVAC compressor market analysis considers sales from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the sales of HVAC compressor in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger cars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising production of passenger cars because of the growing demand will play a significant role in the passenger cars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global HVAC compressor market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors, increasing demand for variable displacement compressors, and increasing adoption of the HVAC system in trucks. However, uncertainties in vehicle recall due to potential HVAC compressor failure, a sharp decline in passenger car production and sales, supply-demand imbalance due to demand uncertainties across supply chain may hamper the growth of the HVAC compressor industry over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucksTruck manufacturers are increasingly installing HVAC systems in truck cabins as an option at a less additional cost. This enhances the cabins with comfortable ambiance for driving. Thus, increasing the demand for trucks across the globe. This Increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucks will lead to the expansion of the global automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.The emergence of eco-friendly automotive HVAC systemsInnovations in the field of automotive HVAC systems are focused on improving fuel efficiency by slight design changes or by light-weighting. Modifications such as circuit design, positioning increases the production cost. However, the mass adoption of this system across the globe will lead to a significant reduction in greenhouse emission in the long term. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor manufacturers, that include DENSO Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp. Valeo SAAlso, the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

