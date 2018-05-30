LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in demand for independent engine cooling system is expected to propel the market for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system in the coming years



The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market is estimated to be USD 144.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 229.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2018 to 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for independent, silent, and fuel-efficient engine cooling system. However, the increasing demand for electric vehicles can restrain the growth of engine cooling components such as radiators, oil coolers, and hydraulic motor & pumps.

The hydraulic pump is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market in terms of value

The automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market for hydraulic pump is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Most of the automotive OEMs are incorporating advanced technologies such as variable displacement pump- hydrostatic fan drive system.



Additionally, the shift from a fixed displacement pump to variable displacement pump, which is the costliest and most important component of a hydrostatic fan drive system, is positively impacting the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market.

Construction equipment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market in terms of value

The construction equipment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.The increasing stringency of emission norms and regulations for off-highway vehicles has accentuated the need for an effective cooling system that maintains the desired engine temperature to ensure complete combustion of fuel.



The construction equipment vehicles work in a stationary position at high engine RPM. Additionally, the growing infrastructural developments in developing nations is fueling the growth of automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market for construction equipment segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system in terms of volume

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system during the forecast period.The region is home to technologically advanced markets for automotive such as South Korea and Japan along with developing countries such as China and India.



The growing demand for construction equipment and agricultural tractors due to infrastructural and agricultural developments is propelling the growth of automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market in the region.

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from automotive hydrostatic fan drive system manufacturers to automobile OEMs and various automotive associations. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–50%, Tier II–12% and OEMs–38%

• By Designation: C Level–18%, D Level–38% and Others –44%

• By Region: Asia Pacific–46%, Europe–29%, North America–16%, RoW– 9%



Players profiled in the report are:

• Eaton (Ireland)

• Parker Hannifin (US)

• JTEKT (Japan)

• Bosch (Germany)

• Danfoss (Denmark)

• Concentric (Sweden)

• Bucher Hydraulics (Germany)

• Hawe Hydraulik (Germany)

• Walvoil (Italy)

• Bondioli & Pavesi (Italy)

• Enovation Controls (US)

• Hydac International (Germany)

• Casappa (Italy)

• Hydrosila Group (Ukraine)

• Axiomatic Technologies (Canada)

• Avid Impex (India)

• Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics (US)

• Hydraforce Hydraulics (US)



Research Coverage

The report covers the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market by component (Hydraulic Pump, Hydraulic Motor, ECU, Oil Cooler, and Hydraulic Valves & Sensors), pump type (Fixed Displacement Pump and Variable Displacement Pump), vehicle type (Buses, Construction Equipment, and Agricultural Tractors), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).



