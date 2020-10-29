The Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market is expected to grow by USD 136.44 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive infotainment testing platform market and it is poised to grow by USD 136.44 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive infotainment testing platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovation in OS to drive infotainment testing platform market and integration of smartphones and tablets with in-car infotainment. In addition, innovation in OS to drive infotainment testing platform market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive infotainment testing platform market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive infotainment testing platform market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increased focus on development of autonomous vehicles by OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive infotainment testing platform market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive infotainment testing platform market covers the following areas:

• Automotive infotainment testing platform market sizing

• Automotive infotainment testing platform market forecast

• Automotive infotainment testing platform market industry analysis



