NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: About this market

This automotive intelligent glass market analysis considers sales from heated glass, dimmable glass, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive intelligent glass in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the heated glass segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced passenger comfort and safety will play a significant role in the heated glass segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive intelligent glass market report looks at factors such as growing demand for passenger safety and comfort, increased emphasis on enhancing vehicle efficiency, and increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs. However, uncertainties in the high cost of automotive intelligent glass, availability of substitutes, and regulatory barriers may hamper the growth of the automotive intelligent glass industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807389/?utm_source=PRN

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Overview



Growing demand for passenger safety and comfort

The growing consumer preference has encouraged OEMs to integrate advanced solutions in vehicles, such as windshield HUDs, automatically adjusting mirrors and self-cleaning windows that avoid driver distraction. The automotive intelligent glass market looks at factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the safety and comfort of vehicles. The demand for safety, along with comfort, will lead to the expansion of the global automotive intelligent glass market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing technology integration with automotive windshields

Automotive windshields have become critically safety component in vehicles. Therefore, OEM's are integrating windshield with advanced technologies such as HUD and ADAS. Increase in technological adoption by OEMs has fueled R&D activities in and around the automotive industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive intelligent glass market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive intelligent glass manufacturers, that include AGC Inc., Continental AG, Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Also, the automotive intelligent glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807389/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

