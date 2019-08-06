The global automotive microcontrollers market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market: About this market



An automotive microcontroller is a single integrated circuit designed to perform a specific operation in an automotive electronic system. This automotive microcontrollers market analysis considers sales from segments, including 32-bit microcontroller, 16-bit microcontroller, and 8-bit microcontroller. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive microcontrollers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the 32-bit microcontroller segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for high-performance applications in the automotive industry will play a significant role in the 32-bit microcontroller segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive microcontrollers market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for automotive motor control microcontrollers, increase in electronic content in vehicles owing to stringent regulations for controlling emissions, and regulated functions safety standards for automotive microcontrollers. However, rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs, new advanced electrical/electronic vehicle architectures to consolidate ECUs, and cybersecurity breach to negatively impact technology adoption may hamper the growth of the automotive microcontrollers industry over the forecast period.







Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market: Overview



Increase in electronic content in vehicles owing to stringent regulations for controlling emissions



Prominent automotive OEMs are focusing on the adoption of alternative methods to minimize fuel consumption. As a result, they are opting for electrification to boost the efficiency of modern vehicles. Consequently, the demand and adoption of automotive microcontrollers will also increase. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global automotive microcontrollers market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.



Development of new flash technology in automotive microcontrollers



There is an increase in the demand for microcontrollers with higher capabilities and performance due to the growing adoption of advanced electronic systems. These microcontrollers are embedded with large flash memory capacities. The adoption of high-performance microcontrollers in automated technologies, electric vehicles, and OTA support is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few several major players, the global automotive microcontrollers market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive microcontrollers manufacturers, that include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.



Also, the automotive microcontrollers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



