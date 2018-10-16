The Global Automotive Mono Camera Market is forescasted to register a CAGR of 25.53% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Mono Camera

Automotive monocular camera or mono camera is a type of forward-facing camera module, which is used specifically for ADAS as a part of the vision system for applications like lane detection, object detection, and distance mapping in a vehicle.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive mono camera market to register a CAGR of 25.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive mono camera market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Mono Camera Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Aptiv
• Autoliv
• Continental
Robert Bosch
• ZF Friedrichshafen

Market driver
• Stringent regulatory standards driving fitment of ADAS
Market challenge
• Camera system's performance affected by bad weather and low light conditions
Market trend
• Integration with other automotive technologies and systems
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

