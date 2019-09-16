NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Muffler Market: About this market

This automotive muffler market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle applications. This automotive muffler also considers the sales of automotive muffler in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger vehicle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing vehicle production will play a significant role in the passenger vehicle segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive muffler market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for CVs, increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles, and stringent regulations governing vehicular noise emissions. However, the high price of exhaust system components, increasing sales of EVs, and restriction on sale of ICE-based vehicles may hamper the growth of the automotive muffler industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815155/?utm_source=PRN



Global Automotive Muffler Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles

The hybrid vehicle technology is gaining popularity in the global automotive market as it is a cost-effective alternative for reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Hybrid vehicles have a full-size ICE, along with an electric motor and a battery pack. Either the electric motor or the engine can be used to run the vehicle. The engine and electric motor can be operated at the same time for enhanced acceleration while driving. The incorporation of advanced exhaust systems in hybrid vehicles will lead to the growth of the global automotive muffler market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Adoption of active exhaust systems

A growing emphasis on the development and installation of advanced exhaust systems and their components, including mufflers, due to the increase in stringency of regulations such as Euro 6, is contributing to the growth of the global automotive muffler market. The development of efficient exhaust systems that reduce emission levels significantly has reduced the noise levels of modern vehicles when compared with traditional vehicles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive muffler market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive muffler manufacturers, that include BENTELER International AG, Bosal Group, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Dinex AS, Eberspächer Group, Faurecia SA, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Sango Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Also, the automotive muffler market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815155/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

