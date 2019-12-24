NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Piston Market: About this market

This automotive piston market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of the automotive piston in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger vehicle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income will play a significant role in the passenger vehicle segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive piston market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand for forged piston, growing need for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and the launch of new engines. However, demand for engine downsizing, increasing adoption of EVs, and fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the growth of the automotive piston industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Piston Market: Overview

Increasing demand for forged pistons

A forged piston is considered better than cast piston as the latter has high silicon content, which makes it brittle in comparison. They can be easily customized and are durable, which is crucial in engine tuning. Forged pistons also exhibit high strength and are less brittle. With many such advantages, they are widely used in high-performance applications such as motorsports. The growing demand for forged pistons is encouraging several vendors to develop new products with tight clearances and longer skirt life. The demand for forged pistons will lead to the expansion of the global automotive piston market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Development of autonomous vehicles

Many automobile OEMs are entering into strategic alliances with technology providers to integrate AI in their vehicles and strengthen their position in the global autonomous vehicle market. This is leading to the development of self-driving technologies such as driver-assistance systems that enable automated driving even on highways. These vehicles run on diesel or gasoline engines that require automotive pistons for efficient functioning. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive piston market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive piston manufacturers, that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Menon Pistons Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Tenneco Inc., Wössner GmbH, and Zenith Troop Industrial Co. Ltd.

Also, the automotive piston market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



